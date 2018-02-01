FIRST ALERT: Weekend Snowfall! - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FIRST ALERT: Weekend Snowfall!

Our snow chances are on the rise as back to back First Alert Days move closer!






Ahead of the snow, temperatures will be taking a nose dive Thursday afternoon into Friday and through the first week of February.



Much of your Saturday will be cold, yet dry before snow showers arrives late in the afternoon and evening. 



Light snow will continue Saturday overnight and into Sunday!



Accumulations for most will be light, from 1 - 3 inches! 



 

