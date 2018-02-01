FIRST ALERT: Sunday Snowfall!

Snow will begin to fall after midnight with the heaviest snowfall developing near sunrise.
Light off and on flurries will continue through the afternoon before snow wraps up into the evening.
Accumulations for most will be light, from 1 - 3 inches!
