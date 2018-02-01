Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued statewide for Columbus woman

The Columbus Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert statewide for a missing woman.

Police are looking for 74-year-old Dorothy Reeder, who was last seen on Karl Road in Columbus on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Police say Reeder suffers from dementia.

Reeder is described as a white female standing at five feet three inches and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is in a gray 2010 Mercury Milan with a license plate number of FMS6459.

Anyone who sees Reeder or her vehicle should call 911. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

