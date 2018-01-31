Neighbors get hands-on experience with policing

It's back to class for several Toledoans as they learn what it takes to be TPD. They will spend the next ten weeks enduring the citizen police academy. It will prepare them to help keep our city safe.

There was a total of 26 people, some old, young, city council members and more, all wanting to learn more about the Toledo Police Department; Including Blair Johnson.

"I'm just ready for class," said Johnson.

He lives in the Glass City and signed up for the citizen police academy to better understand the police department and to help police make the city safer.

"I think getting information to be able to you know roll back out to the people I know, my family and friends," explained Johnson. "Because Chief Kral he's been doing a lot of good work and a lot of good programs. He's been rolling out a lot and I definitely support them."

Just this week, the chief called for community engagement to help curb the violence. He believes this is the perfect example.

"We are calling people to action saying step up, see something ,say something," explained Toledo Police Chief George Kral. "Now they are going to get a first hand depiction of what police work is like and I think they are going to step up and help us out."

The course covers a variety of topics from K-9's to crime scene investigation, weapons, cars and more.

Austin Batt is a correction officer, but would like to eventually be on an officer out on the road. He believes the citizen police academy will help prepare him for that transition.

"I guess like what it would be like out patrolling versus being inside," said Batt, from Montpelier. "What it's like to look for the criminals verses like being inside with them."

Toledo Police said this is a crucial opportunity to explain why they make the decisions they do and how you can help them.

Ultimately Chief Kral said the purpose of the academy is to make citizens ambassadors for the force to spread the message of what they do to others across the community.

"You know what is going on," said Deleashia Jackson, a Point Place resident. "TPD is supposed to help you understand better between the community and TPD themselves."

Deleashia has hopes of becoming a police officer herself and is excited to see what that would look like though the course before she commits herself to the process.

The group of 26 students will graduate in just 10 weeks and their instructors hope they can make a positive impact in our city

While the Citizen Police Academy is full this time around, Chief Kral said they try to host a class every six months. Anyone interested in learning more can do so here.

