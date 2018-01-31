Akron man makes FaceBook live confession from prison cell

An Ohio man made a shocking confession from his Atlanta prison cell on Wednesday.

In Atlanta, 30-year-old Joseph Fletcher of Akron, Ohio, held a nearly hour long Facebook Live chat, appearing to be confessing to a 2010 murder in Akron.

In the video, Fletcher discussed the murder of 19-year-old Ladonte Smith.

He also added that he runs Akron and that he's been ordered never to come back to northeast Ohio.

"Every law enforcement up there hate me so I can't really get by up there, you feel me?," said Fletcher.

"He run Akron, like everybody is supposed to be scared of him, including Akron Police. It's like nobody that can do anything to him," said Lashoane Andrus, Fletcher's mother.

Back In 20-15, Akron police described Fletcher as one of Akron's most dangerous individuals.

It's still unclear how he was able to get his hands on the cellphone to take the video.

