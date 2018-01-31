Perrysburg couple charged with assaulting children - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg couple charged with assaulting children

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a Wood County Grand Jury has charged a Perrysburg couple with assaulting two young children, an infant less than a year old and a toddler. 

Officials say the grand jury indicted Dennis Estevanes, 31, and Amy Estevanes, 36.

The 10 counts against Dennis Estevanes include:

  • Two counts of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony
  • Two counts of Endangering Children, a second-degree felony
  • Five counts of Endangering Children, a third-degree felony
  • One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony

The two counts against Amy Estevanes include:

  • One count of Endangering Children, a third-degree felony
  • One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony

Officials say the Estevanes were arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Bond was set at $100,000 for Dennis; Amy was released on her own recognizance.

Both are prohibited from contacting the victims or their caregivers.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office and investigators from the Wood County Prosecutor's office say they partnered in the investigation with assistance from the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Upon request by the Wood County Prosecutor's office, the case is being prosecuted by attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecution section. 

