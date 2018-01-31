BBB wants to help you avoid travel bus scams

A recent bus scam case that affected a handful of folks in Toledo, has caught the attention of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB emphasizes that when looking to hire a bus company, make sure to do your research to avoid getting any money scam.

"You want a company that is established, that has maintenance, that has technology to make sure the bus is in good condition," said Dick Epstein with the BBB.

It's also important to make sure the bus is insured and registered with the Department of Transportation.

You can look here for more help on avoiding scams.

