Toledo's Renaissance Hotel receives significant recognition

One of Toledo's well-known hotels received a weighty honor Wednesday.

The Toledo's Renaissance Hotel was just one of 126 hotels to be awarded with the Four Diamond rating from Triple A.

There's just over 1,600 hotels with that rating in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Hotels given the award are considered refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes. along with extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, and service that pays close attention to detail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved