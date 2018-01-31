Toledo woman turns 107-years-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman turns 107-years-old


TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday.

Henrietta Elliot was born in Texas in 1911! To put that in perspective, her son is 90-years-old.

Elliot says she drove a car up until she was 98-years-old.

Elliot’s adopted granddaughter Pamela Quinn has been taking care of her for the past 10 years. The two met in a K-Mart parking lot where Quinn promised to take care of Elliot.

“When you say you’re going to do something, I believe you have to watch what you say because God will make it come true and he did," Quinn explained. "I enjoy every bit of taking care of her, I really do!” 

So, what is the secret to making it all the way it 107? Elliot says she credits her old age to Jesus.

Elliot is currently staying at Arbors of Oregon nursing home. 

