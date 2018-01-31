Money Talks News: Valentine's day gifts, more about the thought - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: Valentine's day gifts, more about the thought than the cost

Money Talks News -

Valentine's day is just around the corner, but, men, before you consider breaking the bank for pricey presents, check out some ideas from the heart that do not cost a bundle.

While cards, flowers and candy are Valentine's day staples, they are often just expensive substitutes for something everyone appreciates in a gift: Imagination.

When it comes to gifts, using your heart and your head often results in better gifts that cost less.

First, start with cards. While store-bought cards are nice, if you want a card she is going to keep, consider making it yourself.

Tip two is give her an experience or a memory.

Women are only limited by your imagination. A picnic, a play, a camp-out, a movie, a homemade dinner, it does not have to cost a lot. Memories last a lot longer than flowers or candy, and they are a lot more romantic.

Then there is time. How about a gift certificate for a bubble bath while you do the laundry and the vacuuming? That does not cost a dime, and would she not rather have a day off than a box of candy?

Last, remember: Homemade always trumps store-bought. Consider making a scrapbook or a picture frame that includes different memories from your wedding or a special event in your lives. 

The best gifts do not start with your money, they start with your imagination.

For more ideas, visit Money Talks News and search for "Valentine's Day."

