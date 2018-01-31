Large drug bust executed Wednesday in Sandusky County

Officials conducted a large drug bust Wednesday in Sandusky County.

Ottawa County Drug Task Force and the Sandusky County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 18 Webster Street in Fremont.

Once the task forces entered the residence, they say they discovered approximately nine ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine, a 40 caliber semi-auto handgun, approximately $800 and other drug paraphernalia tools.

Cherika Magee, who lives at the residence, was charged with Possession of Cocaine.

Magee could also be charged with trafficking in crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, money laundering, weapons violations and possession of criminal tools.

Officials say the Ottawa County Drug Task Force was instrumental in the investigation, which lead to the search warrant.

