Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with dump truck

(RNN) – A train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday.

Senator Rob Portman issued the following statement following the train accident on the way to the House and Senate Republican Member retreat in West Virginia:

Jane and I were on the train this morning traveling to the House and Senate Republican Member retreat. We are both fine. We are keeping those who were injured in our prayers and are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene.”

Some GOP Congressional members tweeted that they were OK. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was also on the train, and his office told CNN he was OK.

Pres. Trump is scheduled to head the retreat later on Wednesday, but he is flying on Air Force One. 

