Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with dump truck

(RNN) – A train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday.

Senator Rob Portman issued the following statement following the train accident on the way to the House and Senate Republican Member retreat in West Virginia:

“Jane and I were on the train this morning traveling to the House and Senate Republican Member retreat. We are both fine. We are keeping those who were injured in our prayers and are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene.”

Some GOP Congressional members tweeted that they were OK. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was also on the train, and his office told CNN he was OK.

Pres. Trump is scheduled to head the retreat later on Wednesday, but he is flying on Air Force One.

We have heard from @senrobportman and his wife Jane. They were both on the train and are okay. Thank you all for your concern. — Emily Benavides (@embena) January 31, 2018

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

