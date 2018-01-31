TPD Citizens Academy in session

A new Citizens Police Academy class is in session Wednesday night.

Members of the community will join together to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Toledo Police Department.

The Academy provides a hands-on experience and a better understanding of what the Toledo Police do on a daily basis.

The ten-week course is instructed by officers from different units including SWAT, gang units, criminal investigation and internal affairs.

"I think it was initially set up to bring a partnership between the community and people who are interested in the police department and what they do and how they do things. It's just a way to educate them and make them with familiar with what we do and why we do things the way we do," said Lt. Sean Jones.

This session is now closed, but anyone who is interested can keep an eye out for the next Academy in the fall.

