Making healthy smoothies

Do you drink smoothies in the morning to start your day?

If you just throw a few things in the blender and drink your breakfast, you might be choosing the wrong ingredients.

Super Fitness Nutritionist Brian Strock has some tips to ensure you get a healthy, delicious smoothie every time.

First, find protein packs at your favorite health food or grocery store that are high in protein, not sugar.

You should also mix the protein packs with water or almond milk and fruit.

Strock says healthy smoothies can be a good choice for a meal or snack replacement.

These sweet treats taste great and will get your day started on the right path.

Peanut Butter Smoothie

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp creamy peanut butter

1 ripe banana broken into chunks (can be frozen)

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 scoop chocolate whey protein powder

5 to 10 ice cubes (depending on thickness)

1 tsp honey (optional)

Blend all ingredients or shake vigorously in a large container with a tight lid.

Cinnamon Bun Smoothie

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1/2 banana

1/4 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

8 oz. unsweetened almond milk

1 cup ice

Blend all ingredients or shake vigorously in a large container with a tight lid.

