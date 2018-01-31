Police looking for man who broke into woman's home, assaulted her

The Perrysburg Police Division is looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her.

The incident happened at a home on Bostwick Road around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the hospital to talk to the woman who was being treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

The woman told police a man entered her home with a gun, secured her and assaulted her. Police say the woman's friend drove her to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

The man is being described as a black male standing at six feet with a slim build.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Pat Jones at 419-872-8001.

