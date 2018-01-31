Man wanted in Toledo cold case arrested in Cincinnati - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man wanted in Toledo cold case arrested in Cincinnati

Eric Johnson (Source: TPD) Eric Johnson (Source: TPD)
CINCINNATI, OH (WTOL) -

A man wanted in a 2011 cold case in Toledo was arrested in Cincinnati Tuesday. 

Johnson was indicted earlier this month in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Quidare Buffaloe, who was shot and killed at Westland Gardens. 

Johnson is now behind bars in the Lucas County Jail.

