Phillips plant to close in Toledo

Toledo Molding and Die announced the closing of the Phillips plant on Wednesday.

The plant is closing due to Fiat Chrysler's decision to move the production of the instrument panel of the Jeep Wrangler to Detroit Manufacturing Systems in Toledo.

Detroit Manufacturing Systems was recently built at the Overland Parkway Industrial Complex.

As a result, about 120 employees at the Phillips plant are expected to lose their jobs.

All affected employees have been notified of the closure.

