Kroger debuts new Marketplace store in Waterville

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
It has been talked about for years and Wednesday, Toledo and its water customers are closer than ever before to forming a regional water authority.More >>
It has been talked about for years and Wednesday, Toledo and its water customers are closer than ever before to forming a regional water authority.More >>
Williams County officials say no people were injured in the fire.More >>
Williams County officials say no people were injured in the fire.More >>
A man is accused of stealing luxury motor coaches, causing unsuspecting customers to be scammed out of thousands of dollars.More >>
A man is accused of stealing luxury motor coaches, causing unsuspecting customers to be scammed out of thousands of dollars.More >>
Members of the community will join together to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Toledo Police Department.More >>
Members of the community will join together to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Toledo Police Department.More >>