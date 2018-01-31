Kroger debuts new Marketplace store in Waterville

Kroger is ushering in their newest Marketplace store with a bang.

Kroger is hosting a grand opening of the new store, located at 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road., on Wednesday.

If you are one of the first 300 customers, the store is handing out reusable shopping bags with Kroger gift cards with values from $5 to $500. Those who join the celebration can also enter to win one of 12 $100 Kroger gift cards.

Customers who used their Kroger Plus card at the Kroger Marketplace fuel center between January 31 and February 2 can also enjoy an extra 20-percent in savings.

Freddie and Frieda Falcon from Bowling Green State University and Rocky the Rocket from the University of Toledo will be on hand to participate in the festivities from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The store is also hosting a customer open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring Toledo Zoo animals, face painting, food samples and the Anthony Wayne Jazz Band.

As part of the store opening, Kroger is donating $10,000 to three local charities: Impact with Hope, Nature's Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation and Waterville Historical Society.

