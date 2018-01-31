Blood Orange Teriyaki sauce for wings from Churchill's Markets

Blood Orange Teriyaki sauce for Wings
16oz blood orange juice
4oz soy sauce
2oz sesame oil
2 TBSP grated ginger fresh or The Ginger People jarred
6oz Mike's Hot Honey ( more or less to taste )
Put all in sauce pan, bring to boil stirring, reduce heat and simmer til it thickens a little about 5 minutes
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Kroger is hosting a grand opening of the new store, located at 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road.More >>
Kroger is hosting a grand opening of the new store, located at 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road.More >>
Two of the most well-traveled bridges are in Lucas County.More >>
Two of the most well-traveled bridges are in Lucas County.More >>
A man is accused of stealing luxury motor coaches, causing unsuspecting customers to be scammed out of thousands of dollars.More >>
A man is accused of stealing luxury motor coaches, causing unsuspecting customers to be scammed out of thousands of dollars.More >>
TAHS said the dog was rescued by a Good Samaritan and is suffering from many issues, including malnutrition and ear infections.More >>
TAHS said the dog was rescued by a Good Samaritan and is suffering from many issues, including malnutrition and ear infections.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>