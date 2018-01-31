Blood Orange Teriyaki sauce for wings from Churchill's Markets - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Blood Orange Teriyaki sauce for wings from Churchill's Markets

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Blood Orange Teriyaki sauce for Wings

16oz blood orange juice
4oz soy sauce
2oz sesame oil
2 TBSP grated ginger   fresh or The Ginger People jarred
6oz Mike's Hot Honey  ( more or less to taste )

 Put all in sauce pan, bring to boil stirring, reduce heat and simmer til it thickens a little about 5 minutes


 

