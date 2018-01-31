TAHS caring for severely emaciated dog found on east Toledo porch

A dog found in terrible condition on an east Toledo porch is now getting the care she needs.

The Toledo Area Humane Society said Hope was rescued by Lucas County Canine Care & Control when a Good Samaritan brought her in as a stray.

The woman said she found the four-year-old German Shepard on a porch in the 1200 block of Navarre Avenue.

TAHS said Hope was transferred to them to receive care, as Hope is severely malnourished.

TAHS said Hope is dehydrated and flea-infested, with in-grown toenails and ear infections.

Anyone with information about Hope should call the TAHS animal cruelty hotline at 419-891-9777 or submit a tip to TAHS online.

If you would like to assist with her recovery needs, donations can also be made online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.