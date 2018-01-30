Toledo City Council welcomes new member

At Tuesday night’s Toledo City Council meeting, the members voted to fill the vacant District 6 seat.

Two people were nominated, Democrat Chris Delaney, and Republican Jim Nowak. Delaney won the seat 8-3.

"It's a big change in my life, I have to walk away from a job that I love,” said Chris Delaney, Toledo’s newest city council member.

Sgt. Chris Delaney spent 30 years as a Toledo Police Officer, recently working on forfeiture.

Tuesday, he had to say goodbye to his brothers and sisters in blue.

"I love TPD. I wouldn’t be who I am today without the folks over there. But I look forward to moving on and doing what I can,” said Delaney.\

The District 6 seat has sat empty after Lindsay Webb took the job as Lucas County Treasurer earlier this month.

Both republican council members, Rob Ludeman and Tom Waniewski, along with Independent Sandy Spang voted for Nowak.

All 8 democrats, voted to add to their majority, but, after the vote, every council member voiced their support.

"I really admire you for taking this second phase of service on, and I think you bring a really different skill set,” said Sandy Spang, Councilwoman.

Delaney took the oath of office with his family by his side, including his wife Kendal.

"We've always lived in District 6 and believe in Toledo,” said Kendal Delaney, Chris’ wife of 29 years.

"I've met a lot of people in the city of Toledo, I've dealt with the good and the bad and the ugly and it's just time to take the next step in my life,” said Delaney.

Delaney said his focus will be on the opioid crisis, as well as safety for neighborhoods. He also adds, he wants to fight for what his constituents in District 6 want.

He said he's ready to fight for his district, and then will have to fight for his seat again on May 8th.

A special election is set for deciding who finishes out the term until 2019.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.