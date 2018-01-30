BBB warns you of tax season scams

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
At Tuesday night’s Toledo City Council meeting, the members voted to fill the vacant District 6 seat. Two people were nominated, Democrat Chris Delaney won the seat 8-3.More >>
At Tuesday night’s Toledo City Council meeting, the members voted to fill the vacant District 6 seat. Two people were nominated, Democrat Chris Delaney won the seat 8-3.More >>
With tax season just underway, it's to protect yourself and your family from common scams.More >>
With tax season just underway, it's to protect yourself and your family from common scams.More >>
Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled blood drives in 2018. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for donors.More >>
Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled blood drives in 2018. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for donors.More >>
Congress is currently at a standstill on immigration reform and, more specifically, on legislation surrounding the dreamers or alien minors in the United States who were brought here as children.More >>
Congress is currently at a standstill on immigration reform and, more specifically, on legislation surrounding the dreamers or alien minors in the United States who were brought here as children.More >>
Toledo City Council threw its support behind the dreamers facing an uncertain future.More >>
Toledo City Council threw its support behind the dreamers facing an uncertain future.More >>