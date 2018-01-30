Cupola installed at Seneca County Joint Justice Center

It was another big day for the future courthouse in Seneca County, as the last phase of the exterior construction began.

Tuesday, construction crews prepared and slowly raised the cupola base for the new courthouse building. Once it is fully installed, the clock tower portion will then be lifted, followed by a statue of Lady Justice.

The Cupola was one of the features that could have been left off the table if the budget was too tight for the county. But a fundraiser held by the county judges raised enough funds to ensure Lady Justice would stand atop the justice center.

As a crowd slowly amassed along Washington Street, the Joint Justice Center became the tallest and most prominent building in downtown Tiffin, which is exactly what the design of the building intended.

"That it fits in with the architecture we're seeing all around town here in Tiffin as the county seat. And that's what that type of architecture," said Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacy. "We've got the mansard roof and then again, adding the cupola onto that is just bringing it to the prominence that the building has on that square in the center of town."

The placement of the Cupola represents the end of exterior construction for the Seneca County Joint Justice Center.

Once this process is complete, all focus will will now be moved indoors.

