Toledo City Council votes to support dreamers

Toledo City Council threw its support behind the dreamers facing an uncertain future.

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday, expressing their support for DACA and pushed for permanent protection for the dreamers.

Toledo City Council unanimously approves supporting Dream Act, opposing repeal of DACA initiative @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/obAnWKOgxR — Allie Hausfeld (@AllieWTOL) January 30, 2018

"It's an attempt to show folks, on the national level, that we're very concerned about immigration and the language that's going back and forth with it," Tom Waniewski of Toledo City Council explained. "That's the way I'm looking at this. And it doesn't mean that we're now going to be a sanctuary city, it doesn't mean any of that. We're just looking to get some resolve to the immigration crisis right now."

The Lucas County commissioners passed a similar measure last week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.