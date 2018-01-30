Fire investigative unit lays down hammer on arson crimes

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo City Council threw its support behind the dreamers facing an uncertain future.More >>
It was another big day for the future courthouse in Seneca County, as the last phase of the exterior construction began.More >>
Toledo and the city's suburban water customers are moving forward with plans to create a regional water authority saying it is time to be out with the old and in with the new.More >>
A local county has taken a step in a national legal battle against the opioid epidemic.More >>
Nearly one month ago, Paula Hicks-Hudson spent her last day as Toledo's mayor.More >>
