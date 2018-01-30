Central Catholic football coach signs Tony Packo hotdog bun

One of Toledo's most successful high school football coaches was honored by a very popular Toledo staple.

Central Catholic's football coach and athletic director, Greg Dempsey spent his Tuesday afternoon at the Original Tony Packo's.

He was asked to sign one of the restaurants famous hot dog buns which will be displayed in the restaurant.

"Packos is an institution here not just in Toledo, it's a very humbling thing to be asked to be a part of something like this, after bringing my kids in, showing them all the buns over the years. Now they ask you to sign one of those buns it's a real honor," said Dempsey.

Dempsey has been the head coach at Central Catholic since 2000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.