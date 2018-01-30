30-year TPD veteran sworn in as member of Toledo City Council

The music has finally came to a stop on Toledo's game of political musical chairs.

The newest member of council, Gary Delaney, was sworn in before Tuesday afternoon's meeting.

The 30-year-veteran of the Toledo Police Department will fill out the remainder of Lindsay Webb's term.

The District 6 seat was left empty when Webb became the Lucas County treasurer, which was a spot left empty when Wade Kapszukiewicz was elected mayor.

