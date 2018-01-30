Crews respond to barn, house fire in Swanton Township

Several crews are responding to a fire in Swanton Township Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is said to involve a barn and house. There may have also been an explosion.

It is not confirmed if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.

The barn is said to hold equipment rather than animals

