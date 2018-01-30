Maumee Bay Turf Center has ties with 2018 Super Bowl playing surface

From the footballs to the playing surface, Ohio has connections to the 2018 Super Bowl.

Turf Nation, a leading manufacturer of high-quality synthetic turf surfaces, says they are proud to have manufactured the playing surface that will be used for Super Bowl LII, to be held February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“Many vendors attempt to lay claim to the NFL’s biggest game," Turf Nation President Sid Nicholls stated. "The surface at U.S. Bank Stadium, that will be utilized for Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, was proudly manufactured by Turf Nation.”

This is the fourth time in the last six years that a NFL Super Bowl venue has featured a surface manufactured by Turf Nation. Turf Nation previously manufactured the playing surface for the 2013, 2014 and 2017 Super Bowls at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, MetLife Stadium and NRG Stadium respectively.

“There are many good vendors in our industry," Nicholls explained. "Turf Nation has manufactured four NFL Super Bowl surfaces, which is double the amount of the other vendors combined over the last decade. Our brand’s success is based on the recognition of prominent NFL clients and that the synthetic turf systems manufactured by Turf Nation optimize player performance and maximize player safety. It does matter what you play on!”

Maumee Bay Turf Center, the Ohio Authorized Dealer for Turf Nation, says they are also pleased with the success of the Turf Nation brand.

Maumee Bay Turf Center is located in Oregon, Ohio. Maumee Bay Turf Center is a single source design-build provider for Turf Nation synthetic sports surfaces.

Their services include design, engineering, construction, maintenance and renovation of natural and synthetic athletic field, running track construction, lighting systems, sound systems, scoring systems and seating.

“It is an amazing time for everyone associated with Turf Nation, being our fourth NFL Super Bowl in six years,” Brad Morrison, President of Maumee Bay Turf Center said. “We have constructed so many amazing fields in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana to be proud of. All of our customers can be proud to have selected the same manufacturer as the NFL Super Bowl, with its tremendous safety and longevity.”

Maumee Bay Turf Center and Turf Nation says they have lots to be proud of in the state of Ohio. Together the surfacing duo take pride in the surfaces at Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Nippert Stadium–University of Cincinnati, Defiance High School and Hillsdale College in Michigan, to name a few.

Turf Nation says their success is a direct a result of how their turf systems are engineered to optimize sports specific performance and maximize player safety. Turf Nation’s synthetic turf systems are manufactured utilizing the highest grade C8 polyethylene fiber and Titanium Shield backing system, combined they ensure superior performance and durability.

All components of a Turf Nation synthetic turf system are proudly manufactured in the U.S. and each surface is custom-designed to a team’s or school’s specific needs. All synthetic turf surfaces are field-tested by an independent laboratory prior to shipping.

Turf Nation has manufactured high-quality synthetic turf for numerous schools and sports teams on the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

Fourteen NFL teams currently play and/or practice on synthetic turf manufactured by Turf Nation, including the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.