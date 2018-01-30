WLS to hold special meeting about public officials

The Washington Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday in regards to the district's public officials.

WLS sent out the following message regarding the purpose of the meeting:

To consider the investigation of charges or complaints against a public official, to consider discipline against a public official, to consider the resignation of a public official and to consider limitations upon individual board member's authority and direction to district administrators.

It is not confirmed whether the meeting is about the Michigan State Police investigation of Patrick Hickey.

MSP said they are investigating reopening a sexual assault investigation involving Hickey, who was recently voted on the WLS school board.

Hickey is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 1990 when he was a teacher and girls basketball coach at Addison Community Schools in Lenawee County.

Hickey was also banned from WLS grounds after becoming verbally abusive toward referees and district athletic director Tom Snook at a Whitmer boys' basketball game in 2016.

The Washington Local School Board has been forced to meet at various locations as Hickey isn't allowed on school property.

The meeting will be held at Conn-Weissenberger Post 587 located at 2020 West Alexis Street at 6 p.m.

Hickey has denied the sexual assault allegations.

