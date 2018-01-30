Art Commission announces events for 2018 Art Loop season

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The board said in a press release they will discuss the charges against Hickey and will consider discipline against him or his resignation.More >>
The board said in a press release they will discuss the charges against Hickey and will consider discipline against him or his resignation.More >>
The Art Commission will again sponsor the monthly Art Loop in downtown Toledo beginning in April.More >>
The Art Commission will again sponsor the monthly Art Loop in downtown Toledo beginning in April.More >>
A man who accepted a plea deal with spend life in prison with a chance of parole after 15 years for murdering a man in 2016.More >>
A man who accepted a plea deal with spend life in prison with a chance of parole after 15 years for murdering a man in 2016.More >>
The crash occurred on near State Route 795 in front of Bass Pro Shops.More >>
The crash occurred on near State Route 795 in front of Bass Pro Shops.More >>