Art Commission announces events for 2018 Art Loop season

The Art Commission will again sponsor the monthly Art Loop in downtown Toledo beginning in April.

The commission says last year's Art Loop was the most successful with ridership up by 103 percent. This year, they hope for event stronger numbers.

Each month will have a different theme with tours that include art, artists and places that inspire art in the Glass City.

The themes for 2018 are:

April 19 - Art and Ingenuity: On "419 Day," the Art Loop celebrate young artists in Toledo in student communities around the area, Young artists will share their vision for the future through both art and technology.

May 17 - Craft and Culinary: During the kick-off of the Glass City Film Festival, Art Loop will celebrate Toledo's booming beer business and the art of craft brews. There will also be a wide range of dining options.

June 21 - The Art of Automobiles: The auto industry will forever be linked to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The Art Loop will celebrate that tradition with special art exhibits as well as a car show.

July 19 - Summer Spectacular: The Art Loop and the Toledo Mud Hens join forces for a family friendly event featuring local art, baseball, history and live entertainment.

August 16 - Dog Days of Summer + Cats: Pets can help creativity flourish. The Art Loop will feature a variety of pet-themed art for animal lovers to enjoy. Pets are welcome.

September 20 - Dancing in the Streets: One of the most popular Art Loop traditions continues again this year. The event features ethnic, traditional, contemporary and interpretive dancing throughout the downtown area.

October 18 - Haunted Harvest: This family friendly event is a favorite fall event in the Glass City. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, artists' pumpkin carving, creative costumes and live entertainment. All are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

November 15 - Holiday Loop: With the winter holidays fast approaching, this event allows attendees to get a head start on Christmas shopping with unique gifts and crafts. There will also be live music and special holiday exhibitions.

December 20 - Light Up Toledo: The final event for the 2018 Art Loop helps people get their hands on last minute gifts before Christmas as well as other holiday exhibitions.

All Art Loop events are free. There will be buses taking folks to the different areas for a fee of $1.25.

Guests are encouraged to begin their evening at the Main Library. Staff will be there to help guests plan their evening. Guests can also check out special exhibits and catch an Art Loop bus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.