Man sentenced to life in prison after accepting plea deal

A man who accepted a plea deal will spend life in prison with a chance of parole after 15 years for murdering a man in 2016.

The murder trial for Telly Hopings started Monday after Hopings originally rejected a plea deal that would have stopped his case from going to trial.

Hopings then changed his mind Tuesday morning and agreed to take a plea deal.

Hopings is charged with shooting and killing Eugene Blackman outside of Lyric's Lounge.

The murder was part of a family feud that included another murder, a house fire and gang violence. This led to a large security presence during the trial.

Prosecutors say this was a revenge killing.

Hopings' attorney said Hopings is a good person without a record, but acted out in revenge after his cousin was also shot and killed.

Hopings quietly answered the judge's questions and apologized to the Blackman's family before receiving his life sentence.

This has been a long road for both families involved in the case.

"It was difficult to talk to them this morning about the plea, knowing that they had waited this long to give them that information. I think they've been waiting for this day for a long time," said Brian Boos, assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

Blackman's family said they are satisfied with the sentence.

