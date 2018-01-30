17-year-old killed in Monroe Co. crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Sunday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Dixie Highway and Ready Road in Berlin Township.

Police say 17-year-old Gavin Wethington of Carleton was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say he died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police.

No other details were provided at this time.

