Toledo #2 on list of cities with highest divorced population

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Although the national divorce rate has been declining since the 1970s and 80s, it's believed roughly half of all marriages end in divorce. 

A study done by Consumers Advocate calculated percentage of divorced, married and single people for the largest 200 cities in the country. 

Toledo lands at number two on the list, with Dayton, Akron and Cleveland not far behind.

Below is the full list of cities with the highest percentages of divorced people in the population: 

  1. Spokane, Washington
    • Divorced: 15.92%
  2. Toledo, Ohio
    • Divorced: 15.57%
  3. Reno, Nevada
    • Divorced: 15.53%
  4. Hollywood, Florida
    • Divorced: 15.47%
  5. St. Petersburg, Florida
    • Divorced: 15.85%
  6. Tacoma, Washington
    • Divorced: 15.28%
  7. Spring Valley, Nevada
    • Divorced: 15.11%
  8. Birmingham, Alabama
    • Divorced: 15.10%
  9. Tulsa, Oklahoma 
    • Divorced: 15.09%
  10. Dayton, Ohio
    • Divorced: 15.01%
  11. Vancouver, Washington
    • Divorced: 14.98%
  12. Springfield, Missouri
    • Divorced: 14.77%
  13. Lakewood, Colorado
    • Divorced: 14.77%
  14. Las Vegas, Nevada
    • Divorced: 14.65%
  15. Henderson, Nevada
    • Divorced: 14.63%
  16. Tucson, Arizona
    • Divorced: 14.44%
  17. Paradise, Nevada
    • Divorced: 14.39%
  18. Cape Coral, Florida
    • Divorced: 14.39%
  19. Salem, Oregon
    • Divorced: 14.37%
  20. Akron, Ohio
    • Divorced: 14.33%
  21. Knoxville, Tennessee
    • Divorced: 14.32%
  22. Cleveland, Ohio
    • 14.31%
  23. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    • Divorced: 14.28%
  24. Des Moines, Iowa
    • Divorced: 14.15%
  25. Albuquerque, New Mexico
    • Divorced: 13.99%

