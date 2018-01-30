Toledo #2 on list of cities with highest divorced population

Although the national divorce rate has been declining since the 1970s and 80s, it's believed roughly half of all marriages end in divorce.

A study done by Consumers Advocate calculated percentage of divorced, married and single people for the largest 200 cities in the country.

Toledo lands at number two on the list, with Dayton, Akron and Cleveland not far behind.

Below is the full list of cities with the highest percentages of divorced people in the population:

Spokane, Washington Divorced: 15.92% Toledo, Ohio Divorced: 15.57% Reno, Nevada Divorced: 15.53% Hollywood, Florida Divorced: 15.47% St. Petersburg, Florida Divorced: 15.85% Tacoma, Washington Divorced: 15.28% Spring Valley, Nevada Divorced: 15.11% Birmingham, Alabama Divorced: 15.10% Tulsa, Oklahoma Divorced: 15.09% Dayton, Ohio Divorced: 15.01% Vancouver, Washington Divorced: 14.98% Springfield, Missouri Divorced: 14.77% Lakewood, Colorado Divorced: 14.77% Las Vegas, Nevada Divorced: 14.65% Henderson, Nevada Divorced: 14.63% Tucson, Arizona Divorced: 14.44% Paradise, Nevada Divorced: 14.39% Cape Coral, Florida Divorced: 14.39% Salem, Oregon Divorced: 14.37% Akron, Ohio Divorced: 14.33% Knoxville, Tennessee Divorced: 14.32% Cleveland, Ohio 14.31% Fort Lauderdale, Florida Divorced: 14.28% Des Moines, Iowa Divorced: 14.15% Albuquerque, New Mexico Divorced: 13.99%

