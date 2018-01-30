Farm fire kills pigs, birds in Williams Co. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Farm fire kills pigs, birds in Williams Co.

(Source: Village Reporter) (Source: Village Reporter)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A fire in Williams County killed several animals Monday night.

The fire occurred at a farm in Edon around 7:30 p.m. 

Officials say no people were injured, but several pigs and birds died.

Crews worked for several hours putting out the flames and clearing the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

