Farm fire kills pigs, birds in Williams Co.

A fire in Williams County killed several animals Monday night.

The fire occurred at a farm in Edon around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say no people were injured, but several pigs and birds died.

Crews worked for several hours putting out the flames and clearing the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

