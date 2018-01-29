Workers at Ohio factory take pride in their important annual role in the Super Bowl

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The trial for a man charged with murder and of fueling a family feud begins on Monday.More >>
Can you imagine being able to travel from Toledo to Chicago in less than 30 minutes? Some local advocates believe this could be possible in the future.More >>
While the Super Bowl has changed a lot in 52 years, one important piece of equipment is still produced in the same Ohio factory.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
