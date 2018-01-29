Get your furry friend's dog license before it's too late - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The time of year for the furry family members to get their dog license in Lucas County is here. The deadline is January 31.

The license is $25 will the options of receiving a three-year or lifetime license. The tag will need to be on the dog's collar.

Anyone who fails to purchase the license by the 31st will have to pay a late fee.

Dog owners can their quad-pod friend a license at any of the Lucas County libraries or at the Lucas County Canine Care and Control

