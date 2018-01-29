Bowling Green to receive private school in August

Our media partner, The Findlay Courier is reporting that a new school will soon be opening up in Bowling Green.

The K through 12 private school, called Sleek Academy, plans to open in August for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The academy will feature a teaching philosophy focused on project-based learning, and a STEAM curriculum.

It will be located across the street from All About the Kids Learning Center, which is also where the Method of Learning was developed.

If you want to learn more about the new school, there is an informational meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at All About the Kids Learning Center.

You are encouraged to go ask questions and you will have a chance to see mock-ups of the classroom.

