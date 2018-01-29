ODOT closing downtown exits for fencing this week - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Drivers who frequently travel to downtown Toledo should find alternative routes this week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says work has begun Monday to add fencing to the overpass where four teens threw sandbags over onto the highway below killing a man. 

ODOT says they are closing the ramp from southbound I-75 to Washington Street from 9 a.m to 3 p.m beginning Monday until Thursday.

The ramp from Lawrence to southbound 75 will also be closed during that time.

