Maumee City School Board approves school levy to be placed on May ballot

The Maumee City School Board voted Monday to place a new levy on the ballot in May.

The 5.9 mil levy will be used for the school district operating expenses. This will cost an owner of a $100,000 home just over $200 per year.

If approved, the school board expects the levy will generate about $2.5 million per year.

Maumee residents have not voted on a levy since 2014, when residents approved a 3.9 mil levy by barely 200 votes.

