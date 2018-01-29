Cambridge Twp. police chief to attend State of the Union

Congress Tim Walbery (R-MI) announced he will bring Cambridge Township Chief of Police Jeff Paterson to the State of the Union Tuesday.

“Chief Paterson has dedicated a lifetime to serving our country and community—both in the military and in law enforcement,” Congressman Walberg said. “Each day, members of law enforcement work long hours and late nights to keep our communities safe. These officers, like Chief Paterson, are on the front lines of a host of issues, including combating the opioid epidemic that touches every corner of our state. It is an honor to welcome Chief Paterson to our nation’s capital and recognize someone whose life mission has been to serve and protect.”

Chief Paterson is a lifelong resident of Lenawee County and is an alumnus of Tecumseh High School.

Following his graduation, he jointed the U.S. Marine Corps where he rose to the rank of Sergeant.

After leaving the Marines, Paterson worked for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office for nearly three decades. Afterward, he joined the Cambridge Township Police Department in 2015.



