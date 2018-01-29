Toledo Area Humane Society to host Puppy Bowl adoption special

As you are getting your menu together for Super Bowl Sunday, some local pups are also getting ready for the big game.

The Toledo Area Humane Society has been chosen to participate in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Tailgate party. The shelter kicked off a week-long celebration, Monday, all decked out in game day gear.

It is all to encourage people to adopt animals from the shelter, and there are perks for you, too.

You can get 10 percent off adoptions through Saturday and $52 off adoption fees on Super Bowl Sunday. All you have to do is wear an Eagles or Patriots jersey when you come in to adopt.

The shelter says part of the reason it was chosen for the Puppy Bowl is because of its adoption success.

"We have a really good turnover rate," shelter coordinator Erika Schmidt said. "Most of our dogs only sit here a month, or less than that because we have such a good media and community aspect. We have a great volunteer group, so we always have help and support."

The shelter does not just take in local animals. It also helps animals sent here from other areas of the country, chosen to do so because of its turnover rate.

