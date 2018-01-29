Disney On Ice and SeaGate Food Bank to host Pajama Drive Jan. 31

Disney On Ice says they want kids to be able to get a good night's sleep so they can dream big!

They are participating with the SeaGate Food Bank to host a pajama drive on Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m at the Huntington Center Box Office.

SeaGate Food Bank says a ticket voucher redeemable for tickets to see Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big will be given in exchange for the donation of a new pair of children's pajamas.

The tickets are courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc., producers of Disney On Ice.

SeaGate Food Bank says all children's sizes are appreciated, but sizes for teens are needed most.

The pajamas will be given to SeaGate Food Bank's Project PJ initiative, which collects new bedtime items for Toledo-area children in need.

Families will receive one ticket voucher per donation and are allowed up to two vouchers per family, according to SeaGate Food Bank.

Vouchers are good for opening night, February 1 at 7 p.m., and can be redeemed for tickets at the Huntington Center Box Office, which will be open during the event.

Disney On Ice skaters will be at the pajama drive from 4 to 5 p.m.

