Money Talks News: How to reduce or eliminate monthly expenses

The mortgage, the car payment, cable television, gym memberships, cell phones: All examples of monthly bills we automatically pay for years, often without thinking or shopping.

Now is the perfect time of year to go over all your bills and look for places to save.

Consider your biggest monthly bills, likely your mortgage payment and car payment. A question you should ask yourself is have you refinanced?

If you haven't refinanced, now is the time to do so. Odds are rates will soon be rising, but refinancing loans can shave hundreds off your monthly bills.

Next, cable television. More and more people are cutting the cable. You can catch many television shows on the network websites, or pay less by using Netflix, Hulu or Amazon.

The next question you should ask yourself is are you paying a credit monitoring service? If you are, you should fire them. There are things you can do, such as fraud alerts, that will protect you and will not cost a dime.

Odds are, you can probably get a cheaper cell phone plan, too. Use a simple, free online service to find out. Additionally, if you are paying for cloud storage or virus protection, there are free solutions for that as well.

Finally, rather than paying monthly for paper copies of your favorite periodicals, you should be reading the free online versions. Even if the online versions are not free, you might get free access through your local library.

Overall, you should just take one expense every week and see if you can find it for less.

If you need more assistance, there are more tools and tips to make any expenses cheaper. Visit Money Talks News and search for "monthly expenses."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.