Cleveland Indians to remove Chief Wahoo from jerseys, stadium

Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
As you are getting your menu together for Super Bowl Sunday, some local pups are also getting ready for the big game.More >>
As you are getting your menu together for Super Bowl Sunday, some local pups are also getting ready for the big game.More >>
The Maumee City School Board voted Monday to place a new levy on the ballot in May.More >>
The Maumee City School Board voted Monday to place a new levy on the ballot in May.More >>
They will discuss the city's streak of street violence and what is being done about it. &nb...More >>
They will discuss the city's streak of street violence and what is being done about it. &nb...More >>
Congress Tim Walbery (R-MI) announced he will bring Cambridge Township Chief of Police Jeff Paterson to the State of the Union Tuesday.More >>
Congress Tim Walbery (R-MI) announced he will bring Cambridge Township Chief of Police Jeff Paterson to the State of the Union Tuesday.More >>
Disney On Ice says they want kids to be able to get a good night's sleep so they can dream big!More >>
Disney On Ice says they want kids to be able to get a good night's sleep so they can dream big!More >>