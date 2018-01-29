The high-speed Hyperloop could be the future of travel

Can you imagine being able to travel from Toledo to Chicago in less than 30 minutes?

Some local advocates believe this could be possible with Hyperloop Transportation technology.

Right now if you wanted to take a trip to the Windy City, you have to option of driving, flying or taking a train. In the future, Hyperloop could be your fourth option.

Hyperloop travel would involved getting into an above-ground tube and traveling high-speed to your destination.

This could change the way we work and travel in the Midwest, and for some innovators in Toledo, it's not just a pipe dream.

Since 2013, Nate Walke has been working to form a team of people excited about technology, innovation and putting Toledo on the map for growth and experimentation.

This project is attracting two large private companies who have been working to develop the Hyperloop,. They are interested in Toledo largely because of the city's central location and access to the Turnpike.

"In Elon Musk's paper, he talks about how the Hyperloop can be raised above the median of a highway on pilings. We already have Interstate 80/90 running from Chicago to New York, so that would save a tremendous amount of cost and having to move the earth in order to build this," Walke said.

Walke isn't the only one who believes in this project. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur also believes this could be Toledo's future.

She and eight other bipartisan legislators sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for grant money to accelerate the building and testing of this technology.

