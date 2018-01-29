Man steals pizza, no money during robbery

Police are investigating a robbery where a man stole pizza and nothing else from a delivery driver on Sunday.

The robbery occurred on the 1500 block of Milroy Street around 8:45 p.m.

Police say when the Marcos Pizza delivery driver arrived to deliver the pizza, a black male wearing a black mask pulled out a gun and demanded the pizza.

Police say the man fled the scene after obtaining the pizza.

The delivery driver was able to safely return to Marcos Pizza after the robbery.

