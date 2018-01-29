Local union leader to attend State of the Union speech

(WTOL) - A local union leader will have a front row seat for President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Mike Jackson from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters of Millrights will be the guest of Michigan Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

He wants to protect American workers with wage laws for economic growth.

"The federal government at times can be one of the biggest investors in construction activity in any given area. So if they decide to address the infrastructure, it could mean a lot of economic activity for the state of Michigan," Jackson said.

The president's State of the Union speech will start at 9 p.m.

