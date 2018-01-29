Trial for man accused of murder in family feud begins

Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Can you imagine being able to travel from Toledo to Chicago in less than 30 minutes? Some local advocates believe this could be possible in the future.More >>
They will discuss the city's streak of street violence and what is being done about it. &nb...More >>
The trial for a man charged with murder and of fueling a family feud begins on Monday.More >>
Police are investigating a robbery where a man stole pizza and nothing else from a delivery driver on Sunday.More >>
A local union leader will have a front row seat for President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.More >>
