Trial for man accused of murder in family feud begins

The trial for a man charged with murder as part of a family feud begins on Monday.

Telly Hopings Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Eugene Blackman outside Lyric's Lounge in 2016.

Police say the killing is linked to a string of violence between two families, including another murder and a house fire.

Jury selection for the trial began today as Hopings rejected a plea deal that would have ended his case without going to trial.

A judge also ruled this morning the defense won't be able to use testimony from a doctor who evaluated Hopings' mental health. The defense wanted to prove Hopings has PTSD and did not have a clear head at the time of the crime.

The men and women seated on the jury must determine if Hopings is guilty of aggravated murder, murder and two other charges.

The state, tasked with the burden of proof, plans to call eleven witnesses to the stand. The first witness is expected to be called to the stand this afternoon.

Surveillance video from the scene of the crime will also be used.

The trial is expected to last a week.

