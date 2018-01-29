Woman getting oil change accidentally hits employee

A woman who planned to get her oil changed accidentally hit an employee at the servicing station instead.

The incident occurred at 10 Minute Oil Change on Secor Road on Friday.

Police say Daniel Monhollen was directing a vehicle, driven by Deloris Hunt, into a bay inside the building.

Police say Hunt was having trouble getting over the hump on the garage floor, so she accelerated her vehicle.

Police say Monhollen couldn't get out of the way in time and was pinned between the vehicle and garage door.

Police say Monhollen was taken to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

